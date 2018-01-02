John Marshall Law School Pushes To End Male Bias Claims

Law360 (June 4, 2019, 5:59 PM EDT) -- John Marshall Law School has urged an Illinois federal court to toss a case in which a terminated official alleges he was fired because he is a man, arguing the worker comes nowhere close to establishing that the school violated federal law by dismissing him. The Northern District of Illinois should dismiss John Bergholz's suit alleging the Chicago school violated Titles VII and IX of the Civil Rights Act, as he has failed to demonstrate that he was fired because he is a man or that John Marshall foments an atmosphere of bias against men, according to the school's summary judgment...

