Pfizer Wins NJ High Court Review Of Forced-Arbitration Ruling

Law360 (June 4, 2019, 3:43 PM EDT) -- Pfizer Inc. has persuaded the New Jersey Supreme Court to examine a ruling that the pharmaceutical giant must face a former corporate flight attendant's religious discrimination suit after purportedly failing to obtain her "explicit" and "unmistakable" consent to arbitrate such claims, according to an order made available Tuesday. The state's highest court on Monday granted a petition for certification filed by the company in challenging a January Appellate Division ruling that upended a trial court decision forcing former flight attendant Amy Skuse to arbitrate her claims based on an arbitration agreement sent to her via email in a "training module."...

