3 Firms Steer $37M Affordable Housing JV

Law360 (June 4, 2019, 1:31 PM EDT) -- Affordable housing investor The Community Development Trust and multifamily housing developer Southport Financial Services Inc. said Tuesday they have formed a $37 million joint venture that will buy and renovate five California apartment complexes in a deal steered by three firms. The Community Development Trust, which provides long-term debt and financing for construction and preservation of housing and charter school facilities, said the joint venture will acquire a total of 484 units that currently serve low- and very low-income residents. The properties, situated in the Central Valley area, will continue to rent to residents taking in 50% to 60% of the area's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS