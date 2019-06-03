Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

FHFA Sues Wells Fargo Over $1B In Mortgage Bonds

Law360 (June 4, 2019, 7:06 PM EDT) -- The Federal Housing Finance Agency sued Wells Fargo on Monday over $1 billion in residential mortgage-backed securities purchased by Freddie Mac more than a decade ago, opening up a new front in investor litigation over precrisis private-label securitizations tied to failed subprime lender NovaStar.

In a suit filed on Freddie Mac's behalf in New York federal court, the FHFA alleged that the mortgage giant it oversees was misled by offering documents about the quality of NovaStar-originated loans underlying the RMBS that it bought in two 2006 securitizations.

Those notes are said to have had a combined face value of more than...

Case Information

Court

New York Southern

Nature of Suit

Securities/Commodities

Date Filed

June 3, 2019

