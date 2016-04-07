NJ Firm Can Sue Surgeon For Tanking Med Malpractice Suit

Law360 (June 4, 2019, 7:50 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey law firm can pursue state claims that a surgeon's failure to deliver expert testimony tanked a medical malpractice case over the death of a patient who underwent weight-loss surgery, a state appeals court ruled Tuesday. A New Jersey appellate division panel affirmed the lower court's decision to allow breach of contract and negligence claims against the physician scheduled to appear as an expert witness, but remanded the case for the lower court to issue an order staying the action until the outcome of a related lawsuit in federal court is determined. "[I]t is an important decision in that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS