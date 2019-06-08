UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

Law360, London (June 8, 2019, 1:37 AM BST) -- The past week has seen administrators for London Capital & Finance sue the trustees of the failed bond firm, the owner of an oil tanker hit dozens of underwriters with insurance claims and a digital banking upstart take on NatWest. Here, Law360 looks at those and other new claims in the U.K. Financial Services The Governor and Company of the Bank of Ireland and Bank of Ireland UK PLC v. Quinn The Bank of Ireland sued Paul Nicholas Quinn on June 6 to enforce a sale or charging order. The lender is represented by DLA Piper UK LLP. The case is The...

