Airtel Africa Seeks To Raise $750M In London IPO

Law360 (June 4, 2019, 7:24 PM EDT) -- Airtel Africa, a subsidiary of Indian telecommunications giant Bharti Airtel Ltd., said Tuesday it plans to raise $750 million on the London Stock Exchange through an initial public offering planned for July. Netherlands-based Airtel Africa has yet to disclose how many shares it will sell and at what price range. The company said those details will be released in a prospectus in the coming weeks. Airtel Africa plans to assess investor demand through a book-building process, which it said will determine the price of shares offered in the IPO sometime next month. The telecommunications voice and data company, which also provides...

