DC Circ. Puts FERC On Notice To Bulk Up Climate Reviews

Law360 (June 4, 2019, 6:58 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit said on Tuesday that the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission should do more to evaluate the climate change impacts of pipeline projects, even though it couldn't determine whether the agency flouted federal environmental law in limiting its climate review of a Kinder Morgan unit's project in Tennessee. The ruling ends a challenge of FERC's approval of Tennessee Gas Pipeline Co. LLC's $400 million Broad Run Expansion Project. A D.C. Circuit panel said landowners affiliated with local advocacy group Concerned Citizens for a Safe Environment had provided insufficient evidence to support their claims that FERC violated the National Environmental Policy...

