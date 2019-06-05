Anticipating Potential Updates To Ill. Biometric Privacy Law

Law360 (June 5, 2019, 3:23 PM EDT) -- In the past 18 months, more than 250 lawsuits have been filed under Illinois’ Biometric Information Privacy Act.[1] While the law had been on the books since 2008, the surge came as a result of companies adopting new workplace technologies that rely upon employee fingerprints, retina scans and other biometric identifiers for time clocks and access to restricted areas. BIPA had largely been forgotten and ignored by companies implementing these technologies, which is why there has been a flurry of “gotcha” class actions filed beginning in the fall of 2017. In addition to a large number of companies using biometric technologies...

