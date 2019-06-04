Fla. Atty's Online Attacks May Net 2-Year Suspension

Law360 (June 4, 2019, 5:55 PM EDT) -- A Fort Lauderdale, Florida, attorney who targeted two other lawyers with a campaign of "terrorist legal tactics," and wound up facing a libel lawsuit and stalking injunction as a result, is now staring at a possible two-year suspension following a referee's recommendation in her disciplinary case. In making the recommendation, which is dated May 30 but was filed Monday, to the Florida Supreme Court, the referee acknowledged that attorney Ashley Ann Krapacs was dealing with difficult and stressful life events at the time of that conduct against local attorneys Russell J. Williams and Nisha Bacchus, and noted that Krapacs is currently in...

