CIT Says Commerce Needs To Rethink Plywood Tariffs

Law360 (June 4, 2019, 6:16 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce must take another look at its tariff calculation of hardwood plywood imported from China, the U.S. Court of International Trade ruled Monday, finding that the department failed to show how a Chinese exporter had provided misleading information for its log volume. CIT Judge Jennifer Choe-Groves found that Commerce's November 2017 decision to hand Linyi Chengen Import and Export Co. a final anti-dumping rate of 183.36% was "arbitrary and capricious" because Commerce had improperly ignored record evidence when it found that Linyi Chengen provided inaccurate data about its log consumption during the department's investigation of the imported...

