Watchdog Backs Protest Over VA Suicide Prevention Deal

Law360 (June 4, 2019, 9:08 PM EDT) -- The Government Accountability Office upheld a Florida contractor’s protest over a Veterans Affairs Department-related contract for suicide prevention gun locks, siding with the firm’s argument that a call for bids failed to give preference to veteran-owned small businesses. GAO ruled Monday that Veterans Benefits, Health Care, and Information Technology Act requirements for the VA to set aside contracts for small businesses owned by veterans or service-disabled veterans, applies to the gun locks acquisition. “Any time the VA is acquiring goods or services — without limitation — it is required to determine whether there are at least two [service-disabled veteran-owned small businesses]...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS