8th Circ. Nixes ERISA Suit Against Ex-SunEdison Unit

Law360 (June 4, 2019, 9:57 PM EDT) -- A former SunEdison Semiconductor LLC worker who claimed the company breached its fiduciary duties by investing his retirement contributions in the cratering SunEdison Inc. failed to allege his employer couldn't rely on the market's valuation of the stock, the Eighth Circuit said Tuesday in tossing his suit. In a unanimous decision, the three-judge panel declined to revive the Missouri federal court complaint filed by Alexander Y. Usenko as a derivative shareholder or, alternately, as a putative class action claiming on behalf of plan participants that his employer violated the Employee Retirement Income Security Act. "It contains no allegations that the circumstances...

