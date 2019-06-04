SEC Sues Kik For $100M Unregistered ICO

Law360 (June 4, 2019, 2:31 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued Kik Interactive Inc. on Tuesday in New York federal court claiming it conducted an unregistered initial coin offering when it sold $100 million worth of its cryptocurrency Kin in 2017, $55 million of which was bought by U.S. investors. Kik founder and CEO Ted Livingston speaks at the Token Summit in May. The SEC sued the Canadian messaging platform Tuesday, saying its 2017 cryptocurrency sale was an unregistered initial coin offering. (Getty) The agency's action against the Canadian messaging platform seeks a permanent injunction, a penalty and disgorgement of its "ill-gotten gains" plus interest....

