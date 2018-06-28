Supplement Buyer Can't Shake $600K Award To Chinese Co.

Law360 (June 4, 2019, 8:41 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Tuesday confirmed a more than $600,000 arbitral award issued to a Chinese dietary supplement company following a payment dispute with a U.S. buyer, rejecting the buyer's arguments that it hadn't been properly notified of the arbitration. The buyer, Tiancheng Chempharm Inc. USA, never appeared in the arbitration initiated after it failed to pay for $480,000 worth of supplements it ordered from Tianjin Port Free Trade Zone International Trade Service Co. Ltd. New York-based Tiancheng had told the circuit court that it was absent from the arbitration because it was never properly notified of the proceeding, which took...

