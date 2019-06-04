Reps. Inclined To Renew Satellite Law Amid Broader Reforms

Law360 (June 4, 2019, 10:21 PM EDT) -- Prominent members of the House Energy and Commerce Committee seemed inclined Tuesday to renew expiring provisions of a law governing how satellite and cable companies negotiate with broadcasters to transmit TV content, in the hopes of engineering more sweeping reforms down the road. Although the National Association of Broadcasters testified that the provisions are outdated, lawmakers generally seemed to favor renewing the law before the end of the year. According to some, doing so could buy Congress more time to work on legislative compromise proposals and to decide what a modernized framework for video distribution should look like. Telecom subcommittee chairman...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS