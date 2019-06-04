NPR Can Publish Mistakenly Unsealed Settlement Doc

Law360 (June 4, 2019, 5:36 PM EDT) -- A reporter from National Public Radio's StateImpact Pennsylvania can publish details of several Pennsylvania residents' confidential settlement with Range Resources in a case stemming from alleged environmental contamination, after a court document was accidentally made public, a state court judge has ruled. Washington County Court of Common Pleas Judge Katherine Emery agreed Tuesday to lift a temporary injunction she had imposed May 30 barring reporter Reid Frazier's publication of an Aug. 30, 2018, memorandum that laid out some of the settlement terms Range and its co-defendants had reached with eight plaintiffs. Judge Emery's decision comes after the memorandum was inadvertently uploaded to...

