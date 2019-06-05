Jackson Lewis Adds Benefits Pro From Hinman Howard

Law360 (June 5, 2019, 6:53 PM EDT) -- Jackson Lewis has bolstered its ranks in White Plains, New York, by adding a versatile labor, employment and benefits attorney from Hinman Howard as a principal. Miriam R. Schindel guides companies and their executives on how to comply with federal and New York state law and has experience handling matters before the U.S. Department of Labor, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and Internal Revenue Service. She joined Jackson Lewis PC on June 3 after spending more than a decade at Hinman Howard & Kattell LLP. Schindel said she decided to make the move in part to expand her work advising private equity...

