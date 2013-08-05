Gov't Fights Whistleblower's Bid For Piece Of $3.27M Deal

Law360 (June 5, 2019, 5:08 PM EDT) -- A relator who has filed multiple qui tam complaints over health care fraud committed by a Michigan doctor is not entitled to a share of the $3.27 million settlement reached between a government agency and the hospital where he practiced, the government has told a federal court. George Karadsheh cannot bring cross-claims against the government that allege he is entitled to between 25% and 30% of the $3.27 million settlement reached in 2017 between the Office of Inspector General for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and Crittenton Hospital Medical Center over allegations the hospital participated in a kickback...

