Flower Co. Pulls Ch. 11 Motion Over Last Minute Stock Sale

Law360, Wilmington (June 4, 2019, 9:47 PM EDT) -- FTD Companies Inc. abruptly withdrew an interim motion to restrict sales and trading of its stock late Tuesday, after a Delaware bankruptcy judge said she was troubled by last minute reports of a huge FTD stock sale involving company insiders days before the Chapter 11 began. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein expressed concern about Liberty Interactive LLC's last-minute sales of FTD stock and FTD's failure to disclose those stock moves before bringing a restrictive motion during its first Chapter 11 appearance at the court. The motion would have blocked remaining stockholders from freely selling their equity or trading in the...

