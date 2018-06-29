Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Gov't Contractor Beats $63M Suit Over Alleged Software Lift

Law360 (June 4, 2019, 9:55 PM EDT) -- A government contractor has escaped litigation that demanded $63 million for the purported unauthorized use of software, with a Washington, D.C., federal court holding Tuesday that the suit doesn’t adequately allege wrongdoing by the defendant.

U.S. District Judge John D. Bates released Apprio Inc. from former consultant Neil Zaccari’s litigation alleging that the technology solutions provider gave his software to the Defense Contract Management Agency without permission. The judge found the consultant didn’t show that Apprio flouted any contractual obligation or misappropriated his trade secrets.

If anything, Judge Bates said, Zaccari’s allegations suggest that the government or another DCMA contractor, Discover...

Case Information

Court

District Of Columbia

Nature of Suit

Copyright

Date Filed

June 29, 2018

