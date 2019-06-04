Trump Holds Firm To Tariff Threat As Mexico Talks Continue

Law360 (June 4, 2019, 2:55 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump did not waver from his threat to impose a 5% levy on all imports from Mexico if the country does not take help stem the flow of immigrants across the southern border, vowing to move ahead with the duty next week as Mexican officials press the administration to change course. Speaking at a press conference in London alongside United Kingdom Prime Minister Theresa May, Trump said the duty “will take effect next week” and put the pressure squarely on Mexico to make the necessary reforms to avoid the duty escalating to as high as 25% over the next...

