KFC, Taco Bell Operator Gets Redo On $1.5M Sex Bias Verdict

Law360 (June 5, 2019, 8:14 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal judge has nixed a $1.5 million verdict against the operator of more than 200 KFC and Taco Bell locations, finding that the jury was likely confused by the case put forward by a former worker alleging she was mistreated because she was breastfeeding. In his order Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Colm F. Connolly granted Mitra QSR KNE LLC judgment as a matter of law on Autumn Lampkins' claim that she was subjected to a hostile work environment because of her breastfeeding, finding that no jury could have reasonably reached that conclusion based on the evidence she presented....

