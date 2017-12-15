M&T Gets Another Shot To Nix Securities Suit At 3rd Circ.

Law360 (June 4, 2019, 7:44 PM EDT) -- A Third Circuit panel on Tuesday agreed to take another look at a Delaware federal judge's dismissal of a proposed class action by Hudson City Bancorp Inc. investors who alleged that Hudson successor M&T Bank Corp. hid regulatory problems that delayed their $3.7 billion merger. In granting M&T's petition for a rehearing, the court vacated a three-judge panel's December opinion that the shareholders plausibly alleged that M&T's failure to conduct due diligence caused their losses, but that the shareholders didn't meet the pleading standards for alleging they were misled. The panel was composed of Third Circuit Judge Theodore A. McKee, Sixth...

