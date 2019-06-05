Cable Co. Accuses CBS Of Bad Faith In Station Retrans Talks

Law360 (June 5, 2019, 8:21 PM EDT) -- A Mississippi cable TV operator has complained to the Federal Communications Commission that CBS is trying to force it to pay to retransmit a New Orleans station as a condition of being able to provide the CBS content carried by a local broadcaster in the Magnolia State. Telepak Networks Inc. wants the agency not only to act on the company's specific dispute with Gray Television Group, which owns the Mississippi station, but also to clarify rules concerning retransmission of local channels. The request comes as Congress looks into possible reforms as part of a new Satellite Television Extension and Localism Act Reauthorization, and...

