Groups Eye Pre-Vote Edits To FCC's Call-Blocking Plan

Law360 (June 4, 2019, 5:14 PM EDT) -- Stakeholders including debt collectors, health care companies and public interest advocates seem to be making headway in their quest to narrow a Federal Communications Commission rule that would permit default robocall blocking, which the agency is expected to approve Thursday. Concerns that the current proposal is too broad and would cut off a slew of legal phone traffic are "getting some traction," an attorney who represents telcos following the proceeding told Law360. Commissioner Michael O'Rielly has requested that FCC Chairman Ajit Pai make at least three edits, primarily to narrow the rule to target only illegal scam calls, rather than cracking...

