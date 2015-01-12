Jury Orders €18M Clawback From Real Estate Tycoon's Wife

Law360 (June 5, 2019, 6:38 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut federal jury has ordered the wife of an Irish real estate developer to repay more than €18 million ($20.2 million) in assets and cash that her husband fraudulently transferred to her around the time of his bankruptcy, including a €14 million property that changed hands on the same day the bankruptcy papers were filed. The jury on Tuesday found in favor of bankruptcy trustee Richard Coan, who was pursuing the claims over transfers made by developer Sean Dunne, mostly to his wife, Gayle Killilea. Dunne filed for bankruptcy on March 29, 2013. Killilea is responsible for both intentional fraud and constructive...

