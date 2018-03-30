Fed. Circ. Flags Gaps In PTAB Ruling Tied To $1B Apple Row

Law360 (June 4, 2019, 8:15 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Tuesday appeared skeptical of a Patent Trial and Appeal Board decision that killed a network security patent at the center of VirnetX's sprawling $1 billion infringement war against Apple. Federal Circuit judges said Tuesday that they were concerned by the Patent Trial and Appeal Board's failure to address one of VirnetX's arguments on the validity of a patent it has asserted against Apple. (AP) In a hearing Tuesday, a Federal Circuit panel scrutinized the board's decision amid a dispute between VirnetX Inc. and another Silicon Valley tech giant, Cisco Systems Inc., over an invention that lets internet users...

