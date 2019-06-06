5 Big Updates To Texas Government Transparency Laws

Law360 (June 6, 2019, 3:11 PM EDT) -- The 86th session of the Texas Legislature certainly was a productive one for government transparency advocates across the state. While the Legislature’s marquee property tax and education reform measures occupied much of the media spotlight this session, the Legislature also passed several significant pieces of legislation intended to improve government transparency and accountability. These bills will provide Texans with greater access to information regarding the functioning of their government, including increased transparency regarding how the state spends taxpayer money, and they will result in stronger, more robust open government laws in Texas. S.B. 943: Contracting Transparency Sen. Kirk Watson, D-Austin, and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS