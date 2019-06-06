Radiology Biz Exec Charged With $2M Health Care Fraud

Law360 (June 6, 2019, 8:57 PM EDT) -- A man allegedly defrauded Medicare and Medicaid out of approximately $2 million by billing them for X-ray services that his Cleveland-area radiology company did not provide, the U.S. Department of Justice said. The DOJ on Tuesday charged Thomas G. O'Lear, president of Portable Radiology Services in Ohio, with 25 counts of health care fraud and one count of false statements relating to health care matters after he allegedly billed the government programs 151 times for services he did not provide. The alleged scheme occurred between 2013 and 2017 when O'Lear was the head of PRS, a company that provides portable X-ray-related...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS