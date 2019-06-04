Don’t Read Too Much Into Feds’ Google, Amazon Probes

Law360 (June 4, 2019, 5:33 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission and the U.S. Department of Justice have reportedly agreed to divvy up their antitrust scrutiny of Amazon and Google, yet experts caution that doesn’t necessarily mean any major investigation or enforcement is forthcoming, even as a broader congressional inquiry gets underway. The Washington Post and the New York Times reported over the weekend, citing anonymous sources, that the FTC would be taking on scrutiny of Amazon while the DOJ would be taking a look at Google. That quickly led to some breathless predictions that the agencies have already launched major investigations of the companies. Antitrust officials in Europe...

