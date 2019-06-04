IAAF Pushes Back On Reversal Of Testosterone Rules

Law360 (June 4, 2019, 7:57 PM EDT) -- The international governing body for track and field athletics said Tuesday that it will work to reverse a Swiss Federal Tribune ruling barring it from applying its testosterone-levels regulations to South African runner Caster Semenya. In response to a ruling from the Swiss court Monday that allowed Semenya to compete while she appeals the Court of Arbitration for Sport's decision that found the International Association of Athletics Federations' testosterone regulations were necessary, the IAAF said its rules protect "fair and meaningful competition" in female athletics. The organization, founded in 1912 as a world governing body to create international standards for the sport, said the Swiss court's decision was made...

