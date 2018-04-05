Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

A&P's Ch. 11 Doesn't Change Job Clause In Benefits Package

Law360 (June 4, 2019, 10:02 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge Thursday found a union pension plan had the right to deny retirement benefits to a former manager of an A&P supermarket chain subsidiary for taking a new job in the grocery industry despite A&P’s bankruptcy.

While finding plan administrators wrongly withheld the documents Richard Cohen requested while he was contesting the denial of his benefits, U.S. District Court Judge Wendy Beetlestone found the plan’s rules about continuing to work in the grocery industry remained reasonable even though Cohen’s previous employer has been shuttered.

According to the opinion, Cohen was a bakery manager for supermarket chain Pathmark Stores,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

logo
The 2019 Law360 Glass Ceiling Report

Our annual survey of the largest U.S. law firms again shines a light on the lack of parity for female attorneys in private practice.

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Pennsylvania Eastern

Nature of Suit

Labor: E.R.I.S.A.

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

April 5, 2018

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Most Popular