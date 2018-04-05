A&P's Ch. 11 Doesn't Change Job Clause In Benefits Package

Law360 (June 4, 2019, 10:02 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge Thursday found a union pension plan had the right to deny retirement benefits to a former manager of an A&P supermarket chain subsidiary for taking a new job in the grocery industry despite A&P’s bankruptcy. While finding plan administrators wrongly withheld the documents Richard Cohen requested while he was contesting the denial of his benefits, U.S. District Court Judge Wendy Beetlestone found the plan’s rules about continuing to work in the grocery industry remained reasonable even though Cohen’s previous employer has been shuttered. According to the opinion, Cohen was a bakery manager for supermarket chain Pathmark Stores,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS