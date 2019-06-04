10th Circ. Says DOL Rule Valid In Black Lung Benefits Suit

Law360 (June 4, 2019, 10:13 PM EDT) -- The Tenth Circuit on Tuesday upheld an administrative law judge's finding that a coal company owes black lung benefits to a worker’s widow, saying the U.S. Department of Labor’s “extraordinary circumstances” exception to the statute of limitations is a valid rule. In a published decision, a three-judge Tenth Circuit panel unanimously affirmed a Department of Labor review board’s finding that Sylvia Sadler, the widow of former Big Horn Coal Co. worker Edgar Sadler, was entitled to benefits under the Black Lung Benefits Act, a federal law that compensates coal miners who become totally disabled from pneumoconiosis, or black lung disease....

