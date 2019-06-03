Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-CBP Official Claims Cancer Prompted Workplace Bias

Law360 (June 4, 2019, 10:42 PM EDT) -- A former U.S. Customs and Border Protection employee has accused the agency of subjecting him to hostile treatment as he was battling prostate cancer and ultimately forcing him to quit, according to a California federal court filing.

Plaintiff Dino Polselli, a former CBP branch chief, filed a complaint on Monday appealing an administrative decision by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. He accused CBP of treating him less favorably than others because of his cancer, which qualifies as a disability under the Americans with Disabilities Act, and subjecting him to a series of actions that pushed him out of his job...

