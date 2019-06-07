Women's World Cup Prize Gap Fuels Calls For Pay Equality

Law360 (June 7, 2019, 9:31 PM EDT) -- Athletes competing in this year's FIFA Women's World Cup in France will vie for a total purse of $30 million split among 24 national teams, $8 million less than the French men's team alone took home for winning the men's World Cup last summer. Female soccer players in the U.S. and Australia have challenged this disparity in a way that could close the women's soccer pay gap, experts say. U.S. Women's National Team players, including 2015 World Cup winners from left Carli Lloyd, Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe, are named plaintiffs in a proposed pay discrimination class action against the U.S....

