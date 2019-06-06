5 Key Issues In Acquiring Transportation Infrastructure Assets

Law360 (June 6, 2019, 4:41 PM EDT) -- Infrastructure investment in the United States is urgently needed. The American Society of Civil Engineers has estimated that there is currently a 10-year infrastructure funding gap of approximately $2 trillion. President Donald Trump and Democratic congressional leaders agreed to a $2 trillion infrastructure plan at the end of April 2019, but it remains to be seen exactly how the proposal will be paid for. The Trump administration has historically envisaged a reduced federal role in financing infrastructure, and states, municipalities and state and local governmental agencies continue to experience budgetary constraints in the U.S. For these and other reasons, contracting and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS