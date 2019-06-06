China's Amended Investment Law Leaves Some Details Vague

Law360 (June 6, 2019, 4:16 PM EDT) -- On March 15, 2019, the China National People’s Congress passed the amended Foreign Investment Law. The amended law is the latest move by the Chinese government to promote its opening-up initiative. The initiative focuses on China implementing high-level investment liberalization and facilitation policies, developing foreign investment promotion mechanisms and striving to develop a stable, transparent and predictable investment environment. The amended law addresses several key issues that have been highlighted in the ongoing trade dispute between the U.S. and China, including: (1) affirmation of the preestablished national treatment principle with restricted sectors listed on a negative list; (2) equal access and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS