ITC Judge Finds Comcast X1 Platform Infringes TiVo Patent

Law360 (June 4, 2019, 11:12 PM EDT) -- A U.S. International Trade Commission judge found Tuesday that certain Comcast Corp. receivers infringe one of TiVo's patents, recommending an exclusion order, but found another of TiVo's patents to be invalid, marking the latest moves in a long-running patent war. Administrative Law Judge MaryJoan McNamara said that U.S. Patent No. 7,779,011 — which is owned by TiVo's Rovi Corp. and describes a system for processing text search queries and highlighting the results — is valid and has been infringed by Comcast Xfinity X1 software. Rovi filed its complaint in February 2018 and the ITC agreed to investigate claims that Comcast was...

