REIT Kept Investors In The Dark On RICO Case, Suit Says

Law360 (June 5, 2019, 5:15 PM EDT) -- A real estate investment trust shareholder filed suit in Delaware federal court Tuesday seeking damages from directors and officers for allegedly keeping investors in the dark for years about the REIT's exposure in a racketeering suit that ended with a $90 million civil settlement. The proposed class derivative breach-of-duty suit filed against CBL & Associates Properties Inc.'s seven directors, as well as its CEO and chief financial officer, mirrors a proposed class claim for direct stockholder damages filed against the company and key directors on May 17 in Tennessee federal court. Both suits accuse Tennessee-based CBL's directors of prolonged failures to...

