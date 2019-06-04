Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Pharma Co. Hid Value To Shrink Payout, Says Former Exec

Law360 (June 5, 2019, 4:05 PM EDT) -- Cerberus Capital Management and Covis Pharmaceuticals understated the value of pharmaceutical assets to a former executive to dupe him into selling his profit interests millions of dollars short of their worth, the former manager has claimed in New York federal court.

Ronald Lickteig, a former manager at Covis, alleged Tuesday that Covis violated the Securities and Exchange Act by "grossly understating" its overall performance in order to calculate his profit interests when he resigned. Covis also left out that it would sell its assets to Concordia Healthcare Inc. for $1.2 billion in 2015, a deal that Lickteig said — had he...

Case Information

Case Title

Case Number

Court

New York Southern

Nature of Suit

850(Securities/Commodities)

Date Filed

June 4, 2019

