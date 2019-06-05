Autonomy Fraud Led To Blame Game At HP, Whitman Testifies

Law360, London (June 5, 2019, 5:08 PM BST) -- Bosses at Hewlett Packard tried to shift the blame for the company's disastrous $11 billion takeover of Autonomy after uncovering evidence that the British software company's bosses fraudulently pumped up its revenues before the deal, former HP chief executive Meg Whitman testified Wednesday. Meg Whitman, pictured at the New York Stock Exchange, told the High Court during Britain’s biggest fraud trial about the blame-shifting that claimed her predecessor over an alleged $5 billion accounting fraud. (AP) Whitman told the High Court during Britain’s biggest ever fraud trial about the blame game that took down her predecessor over the $5 billion accounting fraud...

