NJ Pols Pan 'Sloppy' Legal Advice In Campaign Rape Probe

Law360 (June 5, 2019, 9:35 PM EDT) -- New Jersey lawmakers who investigated how an accused rapist got a high-ranking job in Gov. Phil Murphy's administration slammed an attorney's "sloppy" purported legal advice to keep the allegations confidential, saying Wednesday it kept the incoming Democratic governor in the dark about a serious accusation to which he was privy. The criticism came in a damning report by lawmakers tasked with probing how Albert J. Alvarez managed to work his way up from a Murphy campaign staffer to a $140,000 post as chief of staff at the Schools Development Authority, despite insiders' knowledge that he was accused of sexually assaulting fellow...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS