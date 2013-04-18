Brazilian Cos. Seek OK Of Seizure Order In $48M Award Row

Law360 (June 5, 2019, 7:53 PM EDT) -- Several Brazilian iron companies urged a New York federal court Tuesday to confirm an order allowing them to seize assets belonging to Hans Mende, a billionaire businessman they accuse of orchestrating a fraudulent transfer aimed at cheating them out of a $48 million arbitral award. CBF Indústria de Gusa and the other plaintiff companies in the litigation are attempting to enforce the $48 million award against the alleged alter egos and successors of Steel Base Trade AG, a company controlled by Mende that allegedly secretly transferred all of its assets on the eve of arbitration over a soured iron sales deal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS