Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Brazilian Cos. Seek OK Of Seizure Order In $48M Award Row

Law360 (June 5, 2019, 7:53 PM EDT) -- Several Brazilian iron companies urged a New York federal court Tuesday to confirm an order allowing them to seize assets belonging to Hans Mende, a billionaire businessman they accuse of orchestrating a fraudulent transfer aimed at cheating them out of a $48 million arbitral award.

CBF Indústria de Gusa and the other plaintiff companies in the litigation are attempting to enforce the $48 million award against the alleged alter egos and successors of Steel Base Trade AG, a company controlled by Mende that allegedly secretly transferred all of its assets on the eve of arbitration over a soured iron sales deal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

logo
The 2019 Law360 Glass Ceiling Report

Our annual survey of the largest U.S. law firms again shines a light on the lack of parity for female attorneys in private practice.

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

New York Southern

Nature of Suit

Other Statutory Actions

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

April 18, 2013

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Most Popular