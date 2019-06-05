NJ Delivery Driver Scores Transpo Worker Exempt Status

Law360 (June 5, 2019, 8:03 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state appeals court said Wednesday that a delivery driver can pursue his wage and hour claims against Health Express Corp. in court because he qualifies as a transportation worker exempt from the Federal Arbitration Act following the U.S. Supreme Court's New Prime ruling in January. A three-judge panel of New Jersey's Appellate Division said that plaintiff Essam Arafa's contract with Health Express Corp. qualified as a "contract of employment" that's covered by the Federal Arbitration Act's Section 1, which exempts from arbitration "contracts of employment of seamen, railroad employees, or any other class of workers engaged in foreign...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS