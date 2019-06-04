Feds Left Employer In Dark About Embezzler's Past, Suit Says

Law360 (June 5, 2019, 4:38 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts event-planning company said it had no idea its part-time bookkeeper, who was allegedly embezzling money from the company, had previously been indicted and sentenced to prison for doing the same thing to a past employer, the company said Tuesday in a lawsuit against the federal government. Because the company, Art of the Event, was in the dark about Michelle Higson's criminal history, she was able to embezzle hundreds of thousands of dollars from the company, according to the suit. Higson, who received a three-month prison sentence for bank fraud in September 2017, was indicted last November on the same...

