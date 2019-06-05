California Tax Takes: Conclusion Of The Hyatt Saga

Law360 (June 5, 2019, 1:43 PM EDT) -- For the third and final time, the United States Supreme Court heard and decided an appeal involving legal issues arising from Gilbert Hyatt’s disputes with the California Franchise Tax Board, or FTB, involving his 1991 and 1992 California income tax liability in Franchise Tax Board of California v. Hyatt.[1] Hyatt’s saga with the FTB began nearly 30 years ago, in the early 1990s, when he earned substantial royalty income from a technology patent.[2] Hyatt, a longtime resident of California, moved to Nevada before receiving the patent royalties.[3] In 1993, the FTB conducted a residency audit and ultimately concluded that Hyatt owed more than...

