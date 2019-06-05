Texas Court Reinstates Choice Hotels’ Win In Franchise Fight

Law360 (June 5, 2019, 6:28 PM EDT) -- A Texas appellate court sided with Choice Hotels International Inc. on Wednesday in a case brought by franchisee Onkar Lodging Inc. claiming Choice breached their agreement and committed fraud when it gave a separate franchisee the right to build a competing Comfort-branded hotel within Onkar’s protected area. Texas' Sixth Court of Appeals agreed with Choice that a state trial court erred when it didn’t confirm an American Arbitration Association panel’s award to the hotel giant in its franchise agreement dispute with Onkar. The award deserved confirmation because Onkar couldn’t prove grounds to vacate it and because the arbitration contract was enforceable,...

