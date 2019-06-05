Ex-Goldman Analyst Links Firing To Homophobia Complaints

Law360 (June 5, 2019, 3:58 PM EDT) -- A gay ex-Goldman Sachs analyst hit the finance giant with a New York state suit Wednesday alleging he was fired for complaining about homophobic comments, including his boss’ asking him “Do you act this way because you’re gay?” following a disagreement. William Jarrad Littleton alleges the firm fired him last year despite years of stellar performance reviews, accusing it of violating New York job discrimination law by allowing an atmosphere intolerant of LGBTQ workers and canning him after he mustered the courage to speak up. Among other things, Littleton was excluded from a call because the moderator thought he sounded "too...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS