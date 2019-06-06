Rwanda Says US Investors' Mining Claim Is 'Hopeless'

Law360 (June 6, 2019, 8:24 PM EDT) -- Rwanda has urged an international tribunal to toss a multimillion-dollar dispute with U.S. investors who claim they were wrongfully ousted from mining projects in the country, saying the claim is too old and "plainly hopeless." Bay View Group LLC and a related entity called The Spalena Co., which is owned by Bay View Group's investors, argue in the arbitration that the country "effectively seiz[ed]" their mining projects in the country after they had already dropped more than $30 million to develop and operate them. The investors stated in their notice of arbitration that they had lost more than $95 million as...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS